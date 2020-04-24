Chiefs reminded of Brian Westbrook with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Andy Reid thinks he's 'better than Brian'

The Kansas City Chiefs were the in prestigious No. 32 slot in the 2020 NFL Draft thanks to their Super Bowl victory back in February and now that the first round and in the books it appears as they've added an offensive weapon that should help them defend their title next season. With that final selection in the first round, K.C. elected to pick running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is fresh off a championship season of his own with LSU. You might be saying the Chiefs drafted a first-round running back, but their management and coaching staff thinks they got something more. In fact, head coach Andy Reid believed Edwards-Helaire is a better player than the best running back he's ever coached.

"We're extremely excited," Veach said of the pick. "A few weeks ago when we were kind of putting the final touches on our board and looking at a group of players that we thought would be there, I remember talking to [Andy Reid] reminding him how much [Clyde Edwards-Helaire] reminds me of Brian Westbrook. Coach called back and after a few conversations he admitted he thought he was better than Brian."

That's tremendous praise given by Reid, who coached Westbrook for his entire Eagles career from 2002-09. Reid was on-hand as Westbrook had back-to-back seasons of over 1,200 yards rushing (2006-07) and led the league in scrimmage yards in 2007 with 2,104. Westbrook is an Eagles Hall of Famer, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was named first-team All-Pro back in '07, so they clearly view Edwards-Helaire as an elite prospect.

Edwards-Helaire is looked at as arguably the most complete back in this class and put together a 2019 campaign where he totaled 1,867 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns. The 5-foot-8, 209 pounder averaged 6.6 yards per carry for the Tigers and was a factor in the passing game catching 55 balls from Joe Burrow.

Adding him to this already potent Chiefs offense certainly is exciting for Kansas City, who views him as potentially a better version of Westbrook -- as difficult as that might be to imagine.

Veach added that there were a number of players they had a similar grade on towards the end of the first round and they started to come off the board around No. 24 overall. If Edwards-Helaire was still there, he said that the club knew he'd be a "special" addition to the offense.

If Edwards-Helaire is able to live up to that billing, it's also beneficial that Kansas City scooped him up in this opening round as they've now gained an additional year of team control with the fifth year option on first-round picks.