Watch Now: The Opinionated 7-Footers: Terrell Owens works out with Tyreek Hill ( 0:59 )

The Kansas City Chiefs reacted quickly to starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opting out of the 2020 season, already finding a veteran right guard who is a serious contender to start in Duvernay-Tardif's place this year. Per Yahoo Sports Terez A. Paylor, Kansas City has agreed to terms with veteran guard Kelechi Osemele on a one-year contract.

Osemele, a two-time Pro Bowl right guard with the Oakland Raiders in 2016 and 2017, was also a First Team All-Pro in 2016. He has played the majority of his career at left guard, starting 51 games with the Baltimore Ravens and 42 with the Raiders -- including starting in Super Bowl XLVII at right tackle for Baltimore.

Osemele spent the 2019 season with the New York Jets, but played just three games before suffering a torn labrum in his shoulder. He started all three games at guard.

The Chiefs found out Duvernay-Tardif would sit out the 2020 season Friday, as he'll continue to work at a long-term care facility in Quebec to help fight the pandemic. A provision in the revised CBA allows players to sit out the upcoming season.

Kansas City has options at right guard, which is why Osemele will have to compete for the job. Andrew Wylie started 11 games for the Chiefs last season and is also a front-runner to replace Duvernay-Tardif. Free agent signing Mike Remmers started 16 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 and Martinas Rankin started five games for the Chiefs last season.

The Chiefs had a valuable reserve in Stefen Wisniewski, but he departed for the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. Wisniewski started for the team in Super Bowl LIV at left guard.

Kansas City will certainly allow the right guard situation to play out with plenty of worthy candidates, but it seems the team is banking on Osemele to earn the job.