The AFC Title Game will be set on Sunday night following the Divisional Round contest between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on CBS. Kansas City is seeking its sixth straight conference championship game appearance, while Buffalo is aiming for its first since 2020. The Bills have won the last two matchups between the teams, but Kansas City has prevailed in the last two postseason meetings.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Bills odds from the SportsLine Consensus and the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows.

How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs

Chiefs vs. Bills date: Sunday, Jan. 21

Chiefs vs. Bills time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Chiefs vs. Bills streaming: Paramount+

Divisional Round NFL picks for Bills vs. Chiefs

Before tuning into Sunday's Chiefs vs. Bills game, you need to see what SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving Kansas City. A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Those selections form the basis of his weekly SportsLine NFL best bets, which are 70-44-2 since the start of last season, including a 15-5 record the last seven weeks.

Most importantly, Hartstein has a read on the pulse of the Chiefs. He is 31-20 (+875) on his last 51 ATS picks in games involving Kansas City. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Bills vs. Chiefs, Hartstein is backing the Chiefs to cover the spread. Kansas City just put the clamps on the No. 2 scoring offense in the Dolphins in the Wild Card game. The Chiefs held Miami to seven points, and Kansas City has kept its last six opponents to an average of 15.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the Bills defense that ranked fourth in scoring in the regular season likely won't resemble the unit that takes the field on Sunday.

Buffalo is limping into this matchup, and being at a rest disadvantage certainly is helping the Bills get healthier. They could be down as many as six key defensive players, which is the last thing Bills fans want to hear with Patrick Mahomes coming to town. The two-time MVP has seven total touchdowns with zero turnovers over his last two postseason games versus Buffalo. Additionally, the Chiefs are coming off a 409-yard day against Miami, which is their most since Week 7.

"Initially I was leaning Buffalo, which has won six straight, but after seeing the Bills' injury situation on defense I have to take a full field goal with Patrick Mahomes," Hartstein told SportsLine. "The Chiefs have the rest edge by two days, but more importantly their offense has begun to wake up." You can stream the game here.

