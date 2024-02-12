For the last two weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have been preparing for the biggest game of the year: Super Bowl LVIII. They had media availability, practices, team meetings, group photos. Then the big day arrived, and all of that hard work came to fruition. In one of the most dramatic Super Bowls of all-time, the Chiefs won an overtime thriller, 25-22, over the 49ers.

The Chiefs' final night before the big game included motivational speeches from some of the stars of the team. Head coach Andy Reid asked quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones to address the team on Saturday night at the hotel.

According to CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson, Kelce delivered a powerful, impactful speech that didn't leave a dry eye in the house. "It was like a WWE-type speech. That was the best and most emotional team meeting in years,'' someone in the room told Wolfson.

Speaking after the win, Mecole Hardman, who scored the championship-winning touchdown, expounded on what Kelce said to the team the night before the franchise cemented itself as the next NFL dynasty.

"Trav gave a speech that makes you sit up in your seat and gives you chills," Hardman said. "You can't even reenact it, man. The passion and the energy that he gave, you really was like, 'I'm going in and I'm finna die for this man' with how much passion he has, and how much love he has for us, you know what I mean?'

The Chiefs had some struggles during the regular season, more than in year's past, specifically with dropped passes. The playoffs were a different story for Kansas City, though, and once again it found itself as the last team standing, hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

