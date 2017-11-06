Chris Harris says Broncos hit rock bottom in blowout loss to Eagles

The Denver Broncos got blasted off the field by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. They lost 51-23, the team's worst loss since a 45-10 drubbing at the hands of the Lions in 2011. The 51 points was the most the team has yielded since getting burned for 59 by the Raiders in 2010. They looked helpless against Philly's offense all afternoon.

The loss was Denver's fourth in the row, and dropped the Broncos to 3-5, putting them in the AFC West basement along with the Chargers. Things are not looking up right now. Just ask the Broncos.

"[We're] just not good right now," cornerback Chris Harris said, per NFL.com. "Just gotta look at yourself in the mirror to see what you can do to get better. Trying to figure out how to make plays. When you're not good and you are losing and a team puts 50 on you. You gotta figure something out."

They're going to have to figure things out very quickly, because the defending Super Bowl champs are next up on the schedule. A loss to the Patriots would just about sink the Broncos' fading playoff hopes. If that happens ...

"It is rock bottom. If we don't make the playoffs, that's the worst you can get," Harris said. "We can't afford to let anything else slide. Especially in our division. We gotta figure out something fast."

The tail end of the Broncos' schedule isn't all that difficult, as they have games against the Bengals, Raiders, Dolphins, Jets, Colts, and Washington sandwiched between next week's Pats game and the season finale against the division-leading Chiefs. If they're already at six losses before hitting that easier stretch of schedule, though, it might be too late for them to go on a run.