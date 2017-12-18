Colin Kaepernick wants to join Diddy, Steph Curry to buy the Carolina Panthers

The former NFL quarterback sounds like he's ready to move to the front office

Twenty-four hours ago, 81-year-old Jerry Richardson was the Panthers' owner and there was no reason to think that was changing anytime soon. But by Sunday evening, Richardson had announced that he would sell the team, hours after an explosive SI.com story detailing allegations of workplace misconduct and confidential payouts.

It didn't take long for potential suitors to make themselves known, starting with rapper and producer Diddy who wants to bring Colin Kaepernick back to the NFL.

"The North Carolina Panthers are up for sale. I believe it's time to turn the franchise over to new ownership," Diddy said in an Instagram post. "I need to send a message out to everybody in the beautiful state of North Carolina: I will be the best NFL owner that you can imagine. I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year's starting quarterback. It's just competition, baby! It's just competition.

"But also, I will have the best halftime show, the best selection of music and we will win [multiple Super Bowls]."

Putting aside Diddy not knowing the team name ("The North Carolina Panthers"), or the idea that benching Cam Newton for Kaepernick would be a good idea, there was still plenty of interest.

First Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry tweeted this:

And by Monday morning, Kaepernick was all in too -- not as a quarterback but as an owner:

Diddy, who's reportedly worth $820 million, would certainly have the resources to lead an ownership group, and he'd become the only African American to own a majority stake in an NFL team. And that, in part, is why Eagles safety and social activist Malcolm Jenkins supports the idea.

As CBSSports.com's Will Brinson points out, the Panthers have been valued at $2 billion, which is in line with the $1.5 billion price Terry and Kim Pegula paid for the Bills in 2014.

