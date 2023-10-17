The Indianapolis Colts will be without one of their starting defensive tackles for the next six games, as Grover Stewart has been suspended without pay for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced.

Stewart will be eligible to return to the Colts' active roster on Dec. 4, the Monday after Indy's second matchup against their rival Tennessee Titans. He released a statement via Instagram after learning the news of his suspension.

"I want to apologize to the National Football League, the Colts organization, my teammates, our fans, and my family. I was surprised and disappointed to learn I had violated the policy. I respect the integrity of the game and would never purposefully put myself or the team in this kind of situation. I am responsible for what I put in my body, and I should have taken the proper steps to educate myself. I will learn from this moving forward, and I will take the appropriate measures to ensure this never happens again."

Stewart, who turns 30 years old this week, was a fourth-round pick of the Colts out of Albany State in 2017. In six starts this year, he has recorded 20 combined tackles and five QB hits. Stewart is in the final year of a three-year, $30.75 million extension he signed in November of 2020. In 102 career games with the Colts, Stewart has recorded 259 combined tackles, 8.5 sacks and 32 QB hits.

With Stewart out for the next six games, expect Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II or Adetomiwa Adebawore to step up in his place.