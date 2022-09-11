The Indianapolis Colts and three-time Pro Bowl offensive guard Quenton Nelson have reached agreement on a four-year contract extension, according to ESPN. The deal averages $20 million per year, including $60 million in guaranteed money, which makes him the highest paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history.

The new contract comes in well over the previous high for average annual salary for an offensive guard ($16.5 million) set by Brandon Scherff in March.

Nelson, 26, was the No. 6 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. Two months into his professional career, he became the first offensive guard to ever win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month. The accolades have continued to pile up since. In addition to his Pro Bowl appearances, he has been named an All-Pro on four separate occasions. The Notre Dame product did miss the first four games of his career last season with a high ankle sprain.

Indianapolis opens the 2022 regular season on the road Sunday at 1 pm ET on CBS against the division rival Texans. The Colts are favored to win the AFC South after falling short of a playoff berth in 2021-2022.

The entire starting offensive line returns with the exception of left tackle Eric Fisher. Matt Pryor is expected to start on the left side in his absence.