Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is opting to rest and rehab his foot injury over the next few days rather than sprint to the operating room, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. This is an attempt by Wentz to keep the door open on playing in Indianapolis' Week 1 opener against the Seattle Seahawks instead of immediately taking that off the table with surgery.

Of course, if the foot does not rebound as they hope, then the veteran will likely be left with no other choice than to go under the knife to repair it and possibly be sidelined for the start of the regular season. Currently, there is no reported timetable for Wentz's return to the field.

Wentz took part in just two practices before being held out of the Colts' third training camp session on Friday with a foot injury. Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady noted that Wentz said he felt a "twinge" in his foot after rolling out on a practice rep. It was later reported that Wentz would visit with specialist Dr. Robert Anderson to further pinpoint the injury. Although the ailment isn't said to be season-ending, it does leave one wondering what Wentz's status will be as he tries to resurrect his career in Indianapolis after being acquired by the club this offseason in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

There does seem to be some cautious optimism regarding the injury as they are not immediately electing for surgery and simply waiting to see how the foot responds, but those around Lucas Oil Stadium are likely still holding their breath. Even if Wentz is able to play through the injury, it'll be curious to see how much his mobility will be impacted, if at all.

One other interesting side story regarding Wentz's injury does involve his former team in the Eagles. If Wentz plays 75% of the Colts' offensive snaps this season -- or 70% of snaps coupled with a trip to the playoffs -- Philadelphia will get a first-round pick in 2022. If he is under that threshold, the team would be left with a second-rounder as compensation.

In response to the Wentz injury, the Colts signed former Packers quarterback Brett Hundley to the roster. Meanwhile, second-year quarterback Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger will also carry most of the workload in Wentz's absence throughout training camp.