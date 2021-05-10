The Indianapolis Colts have found their left tackle for 2021, reportedly signing Eric Fisher to a one-year deal (per ESPN's Adam Schefter). Fisher will make $9.4 million with the Colts, who are signing him to protect Carson Wentz's blind side. Indianapolis did not select a left tackle in the draft, deciding to stick with Sam Tevi as the projected starter and Julie'n Davenport as the backup once the draft was completed -- but Indianapolis hinted at plans to upgrade the position.

Fisher, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 draft, played in 117 games (113 starts) in eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. A two-time Pro Bowl selection (2018, 2020), Fisher was one of the best left tackles in football last year. He allowed 34 pressures and three sacks in 662 pass-blocking snaps, giving up just nine quarterback hits -- his best season to date.

Fisher, who is rehabbing from an Achilles injury, is expected to return in August -- per Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, who offered an update on the status of his longtime left tackle last month. The Colts brought in Fisher for a visit Friday.

Indianapolis gets an instant upgrade with Fisher at left tackle, a veteran general manager Chris Ballard is comfortable with at the position. The Colts get to keep three-time All-Pro Quenton Nelson at left guard in the process, while having depth at both tackle spots with Tevi in the fold. Indianapolis also has Ryan Kelly at center and Braden Smith at right tackle, arguably having one of the best offensive lines in football.

The Colts vowed to protect Wentz in 2021. Signing Fisher completes one of the biggest goals of the offseason.