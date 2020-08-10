Watch Now: 2020 NFL Schedule: Indianapolis Colts ( 2:43 )

T.Y. Hilton has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in Indianapolis Colts franchise history, excellent company considering Hall of Famers Marvin Harrison and Raymond Berry have suited up for the organization (not to mention Reggie Wayne, who should eventually join them on that exclusive list). Hilton could be one of the top wideouts in free agency this offseason with another big year in Indianapolis.

Yes, Hilton is in the last year of his contract with Indianapolis and he has no plans on going anywhere. Hilton is not allowing the lack of a contract extension bother him, especially since the Colts have his number.

"I honestly don't know,'' Hilton said regarding his contract, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59 in Indianapolis. "It could be my last year (with the Colts), it could not be. We could get an extension, we could not. I'm just going out there and play it out. If this is my last year, we'll give it everything I've got no matter what.

"My body of work speaks for itself. Ball's in their court."

The Colts are certainly taking a wait-and-see approach with Hilton, who averaged just 50.1 yards per game last season, the lowest in his career. Hilton also missed more than two games in a season for the first time in his career due to a leg quad strain and calf tear, which is also another reason why Indianapolis may be reluctant to give him an extension at the moment.

There's still no denying how valuable Hilton has been to the Colts over the years. A four-time Pro Bowler, Hilton led the NFL with 1,448 yards in 2016 and has recorded five 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He has 8,598 receiving yards and 45 touchdowns in eight seasons, averaging 15.6 yards per catch -- which is eighth in the NFL (minimum 200 catches). Hilton is fifth in the NFL in receiving yards, eighth in receptions, and 12th in touchdown catches since entering the league. Hilton is also fourth on the franchise's all-time receptions and receiving yards list, behind Harrison, Wayne, and Berry.

Hilton is right that his body of work speaks for himself, but a big season will get him a massive contract and the opportunity to stay with the Colts. That's the best of both worlds for Hilton.