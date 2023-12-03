Two AFC South rivals will square off Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts visit the Tennessee Titans on CBS and Paramount+. The Colts enter Sunday's showdown having won three straight games with Gardner Minshew under center. The Titans, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak with a 17-10 victory over the Panthers last Sunday and have won five of their last six meetings against the Colts. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL when you sign up here (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. The Colts are 1-point favorites in the latest Colts vs. Titans odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 42.

How to watch Colts vs. Titans

Colts vs. Titans date: Sunday, Dec. 3

Colts vs. Titans time: 1 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Titans TV channel: CBS

Week 13 NFL picks for Titans vs. Colts

Before tuning into Sunday's Colts vs. Titans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Titans vs. Colts, the model is backing the Titans to cover the spread. The Colts have struggled mightily in this AFC South rivalry over the years. In fact, Indianapolis is 1-5 in its last six games against Tennessee. The Colts are also 1-5 against the spread in their last six meetings with the Titans.

Indianapolis' offense took a major hit after running back Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury in the win over the Buccaneers. Taylor rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns against Tampa Bay and now the Colts will square off against a Titans team that is giving up just 20.4 points per game this season. SportsLine's model is expecting Indianapolis to finish with just 82 rushing yards, a major reason why Tennessee covers in well over 50% of simulations.

