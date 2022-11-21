The Washington Commanders have won two straight and are now firmly in the playoff mix. They are now getting an important reinforcement in the form of star pass rusher Chase Young, as he has been activated to the 53-man roster, the team announced Monday.

"We are going to activate Chase and we will work him with the intent of if he's ready to play, he'll play, and if he's not, he'll wait another week," Rivera said. "But he's ready to go as far as being activated, so he will be on the 53 today."

It was reported last week that Young was expected to be activated off of the physically unable to perform list and play Sunday vs. the Houston Texans, but he was not. Now, all eyes shift towards this Sunday, when Washington hosts the Atlanta Falcons.

Young tore his ACL vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year on Nov. 14. His 2021 campaign was not as great as his rookie season, as the former Ohio State star recorded just 1.5 sacks in nine games played before his ACL tear. The former AP Defensive Rookie of the Year burst onto the scene in 2020, leading all rookies in sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (10) and finishing tied for first in forced fumbles (four).

Young told CBS Sports back in February that he learned about his own inner strength during his journey on the road to recovery, and that he wants to return to the playing field better than ever.

"I'm a lot stronger than I thought," said Young. "I've never had an injury like this before, and I know what it's going to take to get back. I've talked to [former Washington LB] Thomas Davis [Sr.] and other people who have torn their ACLs. Some people not just once, but multiple times. I'm ready to take on that challenge and come back even better."