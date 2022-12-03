The Washington Commanders will likely have to wait yet another week for pass rusher Chase Young to make his 2022 season debut. According to ESPN, Young is considered a long shot to play this week against the New York Giants. He will reportedly work out on Sunday, but the Commanders will continue to take it slow with their young star.

The former No. 2 overall pick tore his ACL vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year on Nov. 14. It was understood that Young would miss some time in the regular season this year, but his recovery timeline continues to be extended. Young was a limited participant in practice all this week, and given the "questionable" designation.

It was thought Young could return for the Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans, but he was not activated in time. Young was actually activated that next Monday, but missed the Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons due to an illness.

The former AP Defensive Rookie of the Year burst onto the scene in 2020, leading all rookies in sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (10) and finishing tied for first in forced fumbles (four). Young recorded 26 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in nine games played last season before suffering his knee injury.

Maybe Week 15 is a better return date for Young. Washington gets its bye week next week, and then hosts the Giants. The Commanders going back-to-back with the Giants marks just the second time since 1991 that an NFL team has played back-to-back regular-season games against the same opponent.