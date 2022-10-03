Commanders are getting a boost to their backfield following their Week 4 loss to the Cowboys. Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. has officially been designated to return to practice, the team announced Wednesday. This comes after head coach Ron Rivera said Monday that he'd be coming off the non-football injury list this week and that he is optimistic Robinson will be able to make his NFL debut this Sunday against the Titans.

Robinson has been recovering from two gunshot wounds to his lower body as the victim of an attempted robbery in late August. Robinson was placed on the non-football injury list on Sept. 1, which led to him being sidelined for the season's first four games.

A third-round pick in April's draft, Robinson enjoyed a breakout final season at Alabama. Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging five yards per carry. He also caught 35 passes for 296 yards and two scores while helping the Crimson Tide reach the College Football Championship game for the sixth time.

Robinson will join a Commanders backfield that is led by Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. Gibson currently leads the team with 53 carries (which is 36 more than the second-closest teammate) for 173 yards and two touchdowns. McKissic has had a bigger impact as a receiver, as his 19 receptions are currently the second-highest total on the team.

The Commanders offense can certainly use Robinson's help. It is currently 26th in the NFL in scoring and 21st in rushing. Washington has been successful on late downs, however, as it is currently seventh in the league in third-down efficiency.