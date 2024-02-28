The Washington Commanders have struggled to select a consistent quarterback and just like in many year's past, this offseason they are back at the drawing board to decide who will be their offensive leader for the future. Adam Peters is entering his first year as the Commanders general manager and will have a major role in choosing who they will go forward with for the 2024 season.

Peters spoke about their current QB situation while at the NFL Combine, admitting that they are not quite there when it comes to picking their starter.

"We still have a lot of work to do," Peters said (via NFL.com)

Since 2019, Washington has seen Alex Smith, Josh Johnson, Colt McCoy, Mark Sanchez, Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Garrett Gilbert, Carson Wentz and most recently Sam Howell all start at least one game.

Howell is currently still with the Commanders, but is reportedly drawing interest from multiple teams, which could mean a trade is possible. Washington also has the benefit of the No. 2 overall pick and could take a quarterback with the selection and salary cap space to bring someone in.

While they have the options, figuring out to do is far from an exact science. Top draft picks do not always work out, as we have seen time and time again in the NFL.

Peters said it is not easy to pick a successful quarterback, noting the complexity of the position.

"If I knew that answer, I'd be somewhere else," Peters said on choosing someone, "probably retired. ... There's so much more that goes into it besides the tape. If you're evaluating a defensive end, I think we all can see what Nick Bosa or Myles Garrett looks like. At quarterback, there's so much nuance that goes into it besides the talent and skill set and the arm strength and all that."

Peters continued, saying, "With really quarterback or any position, it's people evaluating people, so you're going to make mistakes. It's a matter of [whether] you have a better hit rate, really. In the draft, you try to hit on as many as you can, and the more hits you have -- whether it's the first-round pick or the seventh-round pick, or anywhere in between -- that's how you build your team."

The Chicago Bears currently have the No. 1 pick, but that doesn't mean things can't change between now and when the first selection takes the stage. Peters is not ruling out trading up.

"Really with anything that could happen in this league, you always want to be involved in it," Peters said. "Whether you actually pull the trigger or not, that's a different story. But you always want to understand what people are looking to do ... That's when you gather all the information and make the best decision for the team."

The 2024 NFL Draft has multiple prospects who look like they have bright futures in the NFL, but Peters is also liking what he has in his current quarterback.

The new GM expressed hope in Howell, noting that he "took a walk" with the 23-year-old around the facility to get "to know him a little better."

"I feel really good about him, too. So we've got a lot of different things we can do but still really excited about him," Peters said.

Howell played 17 games last season, going 4-13 and finishing with a 63.4 completion percentage, 3,946 yards passing, 21 touchdowns in the air, five rushing touchdowns, and a league-leading 21 interceptions and 65 sacks.