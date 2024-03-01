The Washington Commanders are making a lot of significant changes this offseason. It's their first full offseason under the new ownership group led by Josh Harris, and they have already made changes in the front office (hiring Adam Peters as the general manager) and at head coach (Dan Quinn).

It's expected that they'll make a change at quarterback in either free agency or the draft (more likely the latter) as well as other positions. On Friday, the team released starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr. Leno has been dealing with a hip injury, and will have surgery next week, according to ESPN. The team also released veteran tight end Logan Thomas.

Leno spent the past three years in Washington, starting 47 of 51 possible games on the left side of the offensive line. He signed with the Commanders after spending the first seven years of his career with the Chicago Bears, six of them as a starter.

A former seventh-round pick, Leno signed a three-year, $37 million extension with Washington in 2021 after signing a one-year, $4 million contract the year before. He was set to count for $15.53 million against the Commanders' books for the 2024 season, but depending on whether or not he is designated a post-June 1 release, he will save the Commanders $7.3 million (pre-June 1) or $11.8 million (post-June 1).

The Commanders already have the third-most cap space in the NFL, according to Over the Cap, checking in at more than $78.5 million under the line. This move will vault them past the Bears and put them just behind the Patriots for having the most cap room in the league this offseason.

With a new quarterback expected to be on the roster next season, the Commanders can go high-end shopping in free agency, try to acquire a veteran via trade or use another one of their early-round picks on a player they identify as the future blind-side protector for whichever quarterback they land on.