The Washington Commanders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 28-22, in their season opener, but they also reportedly lost a player for the rest of the season. Washington defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis suffered a torn meniscus on Sunday, and is headed for season-ending surgery, per NFL Media.

Mathis went down with the injury in the first quarter and was carted to the locker room. He did not record any statistics. After the game, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said that they were concerned about his injury.

"There are going to get an MRI and X-rays tomorrow but we're concerned," Rivera said, via NBC Sports Washington. "It was a knee and we will go from there."

The former All-SEC player was selected by Washington in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Mathis recorded a whopping nine sacks in his final season with the Crimson Tide, which was tied for third-most in the SEC.

Mathis was not a starter on Washington's talented defensive line, but he was a rotation player and someone the franchise is high on moving forward. Starting defensive tackle Jonathan Allen also went down with a groin injury on Sunday, although he told reporters Monday he's "feeling good," per The Athletic. It's very possible the Commanders could be in the market for a defensive tackle this week.