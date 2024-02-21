The Dallas Cowboys have hired former Boston College offensive coordinator Steve Shimko to be the team's new offensive assistant, according to ESPN. Shimko will replace Will Harriger, who left to become the Carolina Panthers' new quarterbacks coach.

Shimko will reunite in Dallas with Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottheimer. The two were together on the Seattle Seahawks' coaching staff during the 2018-19 seasons, which was Shimko's lone NFL experience until now.

Shimko, 34, immediately got into coaching after playing quarterback at Rutgers. He served as a grad assistant at his alma mater before marking stops at Western Michigan, Georgia and Garden City Community College.

Following his two-year run as the Seahawks' assistant quarterbacks coach, Shimko coached tight ends (2020-21) and quarterbacks at Boston College before becoming the team's offensive coordinator last season. During his lone year as OC, the Eagles averaged 24.8 points per game that included 29 points against a tough Florida State defense on Sept. 16. Boston College scored 23 points in their Fenway Bowl victory over then-17th ranked SMU.

The Eagles' top offensive player last season was quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who along with throwing 15 touchdown passes rushed for a team-high 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns. Castellanos led an Eagles rushing attack that gained over 2,500 yards.

Boston College's success on the ground last year is probably one reason why the Cowboys hired Shimko. Dallas has made no secrets about wanting to improve its running game after it ranked a pedestrian 14th in the NFL in yards gained in 2023.