Cowboys' Byron Jones reportedly undergoes hip surgery; Pro Bowl CB could be ready for camp

Demarcus Lawrence might not be the only big-name Dallas Cowboys defender whose health is playing a role in contract talks.

As Dallas endures an "impasse" in its negotiations on a long-term deal with Lawrence, who's reportedly opted to hold off on shoulder surgery until striking an extension, one of the Cowboys' other starters has undergone his own surgery, per ESPN's Todd Archer, in hopes of being ready for a contract year.

According to Archer, Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones had a hip operation on Wednesday after an issue from late in the 2018 season "cropped up" with additional soreness this offseason.

The initial hope, Archer said, was that "time off would alleviate the issue," but "the move was made to have surgery now so it would not impact the regular season."

Among several candidates for a new deal in Dallas, Jones has not missed a single game since joining the Cowboys as a first-round draft pick in 2015. A starter at safety and corner out of Connecticut, he earned his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2018, deflecting a career-high 14 passes for an improved Cowboys defense. While his hip surgery figures to sideline him for organized team activities in the spring, Archer said the hope is that Jones will be healthy by the start of training camp over the summer.