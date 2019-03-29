Cowboys' Byron Jones reportedly undergoes hip surgery; Pro Bowl CB could be ready for camp
Jones hopes to be available for Dallas by summertime
Demarcus Lawrence might not be the only big-name Dallas Cowboys defender whose health is playing a role in contract talks.
As Dallas endures an "impasse" in its negotiations on a long-term deal with Lawrence, who's reportedly opted to hold off on shoulder surgery until striking an extension, one of the Cowboys' other starters has undergone his own surgery, per ESPN's Todd Archer, in hopes of being ready for a contract year.
According to Archer, Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones had a hip operation on Wednesday after an issue from late in the 2018 season "cropped up" with additional soreness this offseason.
The initial hope, Archer said, was that "time off would alleviate the issue," but "the move was made to have surgery now so it would not impact the regular season."
Among several candidates for a new deal in Dallas, Jones has not missed a single game since joining the Cowboys as a first-round draft pick in 2015. A starter at safety and corner out of Connecticut, he earned his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2018, deflecting a career-high 14 passes for an improved Cowboys defense. While his hip surgery figures to sideline him for organized team activities in the spring, Archer said the hope is that Jones will be healthy by the start of training camp over the summer.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pick Six: Predicting 2020 QB free agents
Sean Wagner-McGough joins Will Brinson to talk Josh Rosen trade rumors and look ahead to the...
-
Mock Draft: Miami, Washington get QBs
Josh Rosen is on the move, as are a couple of NFC East teams, in this first-round projecti...
-
Eagles land RB Jordan Howard from Bears
Chicago finally unloads its much-maligned starter, while Philly gets itself a new RB1
-
Cowboys trade 2020 pick for Robert Quinn
Quinn spent last year in Miami after being drafted by the Rams in 2011
-
Mock: Bengals move up for Dwayne Haskins
Arizona takes Kyler Murray at No. 1 while Cincinnati trades up for Dwayne Haskins
-
Raiders sign RB Crowell, LB Marshall
Crowell led New York in rushing during his first and only season with the Jets