CeeDee Lamb is practically begging Jerry Jones to pay George Pickens: Can Cowboys afford another $40M WR?

The Dallas Cowboys sport one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL.

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are each considered top-10 receivers, as evidenced by a recent poll of our staff here at CBSSports.com, where they checked in sixth and seventh in the league. (They also finished exactly sixth and seventh in ESPN's annual poll of league executives.) We also ranked them as the No. 2 duo in the NFL, behind only Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Of course, it's possible the duo could have a short-lived tenure. Last year was the first season Lamb and Pickens played together, and it was the final season of Pickens' rookie-scale contract. But he was so good in 2025 (93 catches for 1,429 yards and five touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors) that the Cowboys decided they couldn't possibly let him hit the open market, so they franchise-tagged him rather than allowing him to leave in free agency without a significant return.

Pickens eventually signed the one-year franchise tender instead of negotiating a long-term deal with the team, so it's possible this coming season will be his last in Dallas. But Lamb doesn't want that to be the case. In fact, he's practically begging the Cowboys to make sure it isn't, because he wants to form a dynamic duo with Pickens for years to come and help the Cowboys win the Super Bowl trophy that has eluded them for more than 30 years.

"I'm sure we can make a way," Lamb said, via Yahoo Sports. "I know it's going to be a little crazy, but I know we can make a way for this one. Listen, this is my advocation: '@ Jerry, can you please figure out a way? Let's figure it out. I don't care what needs to happen. Let's figure it out and it's going to get you a couple more championships.'"

Lamb is already one of the highest-paid receivers in the league, having signed a four-year, $136 million contract extension in 2024. The top of the receiver market has crept up since he signed that deal, though, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba setting a new receiver record with a $42.15 million average annual value on the contract extension he signed this offseason.

If Pickens plays well enough this year that the Cowboys feel comfortable giving him a new long-term deal, it seems likely he'd top the $40 million-per-year mark. That would make the Cowboys the only team in the league investing that much money in the wide receiver position.

The Bengals and Detroit Lions have also made significant, top-of-the-market investments in their top two receivers, but the contracts for Higgins and Jameson Williams are much smaller than the one Pickens is likely to command if he has another season like he did in 2025. (The same was true of the Miami Dolphins when they had investments in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles when they were paying A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.)

Things could also get complicated because the Cowboys are surely going to want to extend star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, whom they acquired last year from the Jets and who is now only the 10th-highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the league. And, of course, the Cowboys have the NFL's second-highest-paid quarterback in Dak Prescott, who makes $60 million per year. (They have only themselves to blame for that one, having badly bungled negotiations with Prescott multiple times.)

Still, it can be done if the team wants to do it and is willing to lay out the up-front cash to make it happen. Dallas has always had a reputation as a more free-spending team than it actually is, with Jerry and Stephen Jones constantly referencing the fact that there is only so much pie to go around, even for star players. But Jerry does seem at least somewhat open to keeping Pickens (and Williams) in the fold with Lamb and Prescott over the long term.

"Yeah, just you got to tell me the rest [of our spending], too," Stephen Jones said, again via Yahoo Sports. "At some point, you've got to figure that out. But no, I think it's realistic."

It remains to be seen whether that realistic scenario will become the Cowboys' actual reality, but if Pickens has another strong season, it'll be hard to make an argument against retaining him on a long-term deal.