Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys made NFL history this week by agreeing to a four-year, $160 million contract extension, including a record $126 million in guaranteed money. The deal marks a long-awaited end to speculation about Prescott's future with America's Team, securing the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback to Dallas through 2024. But it's all the more impressive when you consider how the rest of Prescott's draft class has fared. The draft, of course, is always hit or miss, as are quarterback prospects, but Prescott's mega-deal suggests, at least for now, that he might be the only QB hit of the 2016 crop.

Here's a rundown of every quarterback drafted in 2016, in order of their selection:

That's 15 QBs across seven rounds. Prescott was the eighth off the board. And entering 2021, he is the only QB still with his original team. A refresher just on the guys picked ahead of Prescott is enough to drive this point home:

Jared Goff: Traded to Lions after five seasons, and just two years after signing $134 million extension.

The takeaway? It's still a total guessing game when it comes to unearthing star QBs. Meanwhile, a half-decade into Prescott's class, it's pretty apparent the Cowboys did the best at unearthing one.