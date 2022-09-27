Dak Prescott won't face the Giants on Monday night, but the Cowboys' quarterback is nonetheless making headlines prior to kickoff. Prescott confirmed that he had the stitches removed from his surgically repaired right thumb hours before his teammates hosted the Giants.

Monday is the second game Prescott has missed after fracturing his thumb during the Cowboys' season-opening loss against the Buccaneers. Prior to throwing the ball during pregame warmups, Prescott provided an update on his recovery and when he plans to return to the field.

"A couple of weeks, and I'm counting this week as one of them," Prescott told ESPN's Lisa Salters while adding that he isn't ruling out playing in the Cowboys' upcoming game against the Commanders.

Prescott's ability to grip the ball is the determining factor of when he will return to the field. The Cowboys declined to put Prescott on injured reserved immediately following the injury and have been optimistic he will be back on the field sometime in early-to-mid October.

"We want him to be in consideration for playing within the next four games," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan two days after Prescott sustained the injury.

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • 4 CMP% 48.3 YDs 134 TD 0 INT 1 YD/Att 4.62 View Profile

Dallas won its first game without Prescott, a 20-17 victory over the Bengals that saw backup quarterback Cooper Rush engineer a late, game-winning drive. While he has completed less than 60% of his attempts this season, Rush has taken care of the ball and helped the Cowboys boast the league's most-efficient red zone offense entering Monday night's game.

Cooper Rush DAL • QB • 10 CMP% 59.1 YDs 299 TD 1 INT 0 YD/Att 6.8 View Profile

On Monday night, Rush and the Cowboys will face a Giants defense that is currently eighth in the league in points allowed and passing yards allowed, first in third-down efficiency and sixth in red zone efficiency. The Giants have been less than stellar against the run, however, as they are currently 21st in the league in rushing yards allowed.