A year after spending most of his offseason rehabbing from multiple injuries, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is healthier than ever ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Or at least that's what the Pro Bowler indicated at his annual kids camp this weekend, proclaiming that he's "in the best shape that (he's) ever been in," adding that he hired a full-time professional trainer this year.

"A couple of weeks out (from training camp) and I'm in the best shape that I've ever been in," Prescott said, per DallasCowboys.com. "I got a PT in the offseason -- someone I've worked with throughout the last year. I've paid him, made him full-time ... Whether it's vacation or not, he comes with me. We work on these movements and stretches. I feel like, since the injury, I've trained more (functionally) than I ever have. So, I see it in my body, I see it the way I move and how the ball is coming out."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Prescott notably missed lots of practice time before the 2021 campaign while recovering from ankle and shoulder injuries, the latter of which he suffered in training camp. The veteran went on to post career numbers while leading Dallas to a 12-5 record and playoff appearance, throwing 37 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions, but his production saw a slight dip late in the year.

Prescott is not the first to comment on his apparent physical improvements for 2022. Coach Mike McCarthy previously indicated this offseason that the QB will be utilized more heavily in the run game due to more quickness and comfort moving around and outside the pocket. Prescott ran just 48 times for 146 yards in 2021, the lowest output of his career when playing a full season.