Micah Parsons feels that the NFL got it right by naming Myles Garrett as this year's Defensive Player of the Year. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker has also made some eye-raising comments about TJ Watt, who finished as the runner-up.

Parsons actually let Watt, the first player in NFL history to lead the NFL in sacks three times, off his list of the NFL's top pass rushers. In order, Parsons tabbed himself, Garrett, Maxx Crosby and Nick Bosa as the league's premier pass rushers.

"I mean, look at the stats," Parsons said while defending his take on The Zach Gelb Show. "The stats don't lie. Alex Highsmith I think had a higher pass-rush and double-team rate than T.J. Watt."

Parsons, who has yet to win DPOY, finished behind Watt in this year's voting.

"I'm not a sore loser. I thought it should have went to Myles if not me," Parsons said. "Look at the Titans game alone. No offense, but T.J. played the Titans, did you see two tight ends following T.J. Watt? They're following (Garrett) all the way across the line.

"People can say whatever they want, but at the end of the day, the film does not lie. His presence is way more dominant than T.J. Watt, and that's just the reality of it."

Speaking of stats and reality, the reality is that Watt had five more sacks, two more fumble recoveries and one more interception this season than Garrett. Watt's stats also dwarfed the numbers Parsons put up this season.

Watt created a stir with his quick reaction to not winning his second DOPOY award. He was asked about the award the following day.

"I think that's up for everybody to kind of debate," Watt told SB Nation. "It is something I'm truly used to at this point. Just use it as motivation going forward."

Parsons stressed that he has no personal issue with Watt. He just feels that he and Garrett are better pass rushers despite Watt's gaudier numbers.

"There's no beef at all," he said. "One thing I hate about the NFL and NBA community, we just hate when someone else wins. When I lost to T.J., I did not go in and say I got snubbed. I just said I'm going to go work. ... The biggest mistake in people is saying that someone is not deserving. Who are you to say someone's not deserving of an award of that magnitude?"

He may not be criticizing Garrett for winning, but by being critical of Watt, Parsons is discrediting Watt, his 2021 DPOY win and the success he's had with the Steelers. Fortunately for Watt, he'll get a chance to show Parsons how good he is in person when the Cowboys come to Pittsburgh during the 2024 season.