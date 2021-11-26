The Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys needed overtime on Thanksgiving to settle an especially physical contest that reached a boiling point on the first possession of the second half. After the Raiders went three-and-out, AJ Cole came on to punt. While the boot went out of bounds at the Cowboys' 17-yard line, the play was not over.

Cowboys rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph and Raiders safety Roderic Teamer continued shoving each other out of bounds, and it drew the attention of virtually everyone on the field. In the midst of fisticuffs, one of the officials, Tom Hill, was bloodied on the chin. Joseph and Teamer were immediately ejected.

Check out what happened, here:

Hill was bandaged and returned to action immediately, and this officiating crew wasted no time ejecting the guilty parties. This incident occurred while the Raiders held a 17-13 lead over the Cowboys. Dallas was a 7.5-point favorite heading into this matchup, and 6-1 against the spread, but Las Vegas held the upper hand most of the way and won it 36-33 on Daniel Carlson's fifth field goal of the game in overtime.