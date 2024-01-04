FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys can win the NFC East by beating the Washington Commanders in Week 18. After that, they're confirmed for the playoffs, where they have added offensive line help, with former starter La'el Collins signing with the team's practice squad.

The Cowboys also signed eight-year pro and veteran linebacker Damien Wilson -- a fourth-round pick of Dallas' from the 2015 NFL Draft -- third-year wide receiver Racey McMath and first-year running back SaRodorick Thompson to the practice squad.

"From my perspective, you never have enough good football players," McCarthy said Thursday. "You want to keep playing with a healthy dose as far as how you want to attack in your menu. So when you look at the addition of players who have played in games, to be able to add two particular players [Collins and Wilson], I think that's really important."

To make room for the four additions, Dallas released wide receiver Martavis Bryant, wide receiver Tyron Johnson, defensive tackle Willington Previlon and offensive lineman Adam Pankey.

It's always tough to make changes, especially with players that have been here for quite some time," McCarthy said Thursday. "But as we prepare for the playoffs, there are always conversations that go on with each position, the availability. I think if you look at some of the moves, veteran experience was part of it. Particularly at the o-line and linebacker positions. So we're just trying to gear up and make sure we're locked and loaded for the playoffs."

Dallas worked out Collins Tuesday morning.

"He was in here yesterday for a great workout. Looks great," head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday.

Collins, who reportedly visited the Bills days earlier, will start on the practice squad after passing his physical, making him eligible for game day promotions throughout the entire 2023 postseason.

"I'm blessed, Ima give you everything in me," Collins posted on Instagram Wednesday with a picture of him running onto the field with the Cowboys. "I love you #HOME."

The former LSU standout has spent the majority of his NFL career with the Cowboys, starting 71 games for Dallas -- primarily at right tackle while also playing some left guard -- from 2015-2021. The team signed him as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015, and they re-upped him to a five-year, $50 million extension days prior to the start of the 2019 season. Collins served a five-game suspension for bribing an NFL drug test collector in the 2021 season, his last with the Cowboys. The team released him in March of the 2022 offseason.

He most recently spent the 2022 campaign with the Bengals, who cut him early this season. Prior to his release, Collins had been on the Physically Unable to Perform list while recovering from a knee injury suffered late in 2022. Cincinnati had signed him to three-year, $21 million contract four days after Dallas released him in 2022.

Collins is still working his way back to game-day shape, NFL Media indicated this week, but could provide veteran insurance along Dallas' front. Both of the Cowboys' current starting tackles are healthy, but starting left guard Tyler Smith completely tore his plantar fascia in his foot in Week 17 again the Lions. Smith did not participate in practice Wednesday, but he did go through physical therapy work off to the side.

Yet, McCarthy said the interest in Collins doesn't really have much to do with Smith's health.

"I think it's more the opportunity and where he is and trying to make sure the veteran experience we have, the things he has to offer, he obviously has a great history here, I mean, all of those things," McCarthy said.