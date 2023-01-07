The Dallas Cowboys are fine-tuning their roster ahead of the postseason. The Cowboys have signed veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad prior to their regular season finale against the Washington Commanders, the team announced Saturday.

An All-Pro cornerback during his years with the Vikings, Rhodes was waived by the Bills earlier this week. The 32-year-old, 10-year veteran played in just two games this season for Buffalo. He spent the previous two seasons in Indianapolis, where he logged 29 starts. Rhodes recorded two interceptions -- including his second-career pick-six -- during his first year with the Colts while helping Indianapolis clinch a wild card playoff berth.

The 25th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Rhodes enjoyed a highly successful seven-year run with the Vikings. During that span, Rhodes was named to three Pro Bowls and was tabbed as an All-Pro in 2017. He recorded a career-high five interceptions in 2016 -- his first Pro Bowl season -- that included a 100-yard interception return for a score.

In 135 career games, Rhodes has 13 interceptions, 92 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and 457 tackles.

Rhodes will join a defensive backfield in Dallas that includes current starting cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Nahshon Wright. Dallas lost starting cornerback Anthony Brown last month after he tore his Achilles. Nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a season-ending injury back in October after breaking his right foot.

Despite those injuries, the Cowboys are still sixth in the NFL in scoring defense and ninth in passing yards allowed. Dallas' defensive success allowed the team go to 4-1 during Dak Prescott's five-game absence earlier in the season.

The Cowboys are currently holding onto the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs. Dallas (12-4) would capture the NFC East division crown with a win over Washington and an Eagles loss to the Giants on Sunday.