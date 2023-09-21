The Dallas Cowboys defense suffered a massive blow ahead of their Week 3 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals. Per The Dallas Morning News, star cornerback Trevon Diggs was injured during a one-on-one session in practice on Thursday, and was seen on crutches afterward. CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed Diggs tore his ACL. He will now miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

The Cowboys released a statement: "A timetable for Diggs' return to play has not been established, but he is currently projected to miss the remainder of the current season."

Losing Diggs for the entire season is a huge hit to one of the best defenses in the NFL. Noah Igbinoghene, DaRon Bland and Eric Scott Jr. will likely be asked to step up in his place. The Cowboys plan to move Bland to the outside in place of Diggs, while Jourdan Lewis will take over on the inside, according to NFL Media.

Diggs has made two straight Pro Bowls and was named a First Team All-Pro after a career year in 2021 after recording a league-leading 11 interceptions. This offseason, he signed a five-year, $97 million extension that includes a max value of $104 million.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about Diggs' injury after practice, and he refused to comment.

"I'm not going to speak on anything, way too early, so I guess some (reporters) saw him leaving the field, prayers hoping for the best simple as that," Prescott said, via Calvin Watkins.

Micah Parsons responded to this huge loss on social media, saying he's got his teammate's back.

In two games played this season, Diggs recorded four combined tackles, three passes defended, a forced fumble and an interception. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 2 of 8 passes for 26 yards and one interception with Diggs as the primary defender this year.