Cowboys vs. Commanders is sandwiched between two games on NFL Thanksgiving Day. This NFC East rivalry has been lopsided in recent years, with Dallas winning 10 of the last 14 meetings against Washington. However, the Commanders beat the Cowboys 26-6 in their last meeting. The Cowboys enter Thursday's matchup ranked second in the NFC East standings, while Washington is third. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL when you sign up here (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Commanders vs. Cowboys odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Thursday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL. Paramount+ also has a Black Friday sale going on through December 3.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first 30 days free with the promo code STREAMNFL, so sign up right here.

How to watch Commanders vs. Cowboys

Commanders vs. Cowboys date: Thursday, Nov. 23

Commanders vs. Cowboys time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. Cowboys TV channel: CBS

Commanders vs. Cowboys streaming: Paramount+ (try free for 30 days with promo code STREAMNFL or get special Black Friday pricing)

Week 12 NFL picks for Cowboys vs. Commanders

Before tuning into Thursday's Cowboys vs. Commanders game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Commanders vs. Cowboys, the model is backing the Cowboys to cover the spread at home. Dallas' offense has been firing on all cylinders in recent weeks thanks to the stellar play of quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott has thrown for 1,271 yards, 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions in his last four games. He's eclipsed 300 passing yards in three of his last four outings and he leads an offense that's averaging 372.3 yards per game this season.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has also been effective for the Cowboys, who have won four of their last five games. Lamb has finished with 150 or more receiving yards in three of his last four games. He's also racked up four receiving touchdowns during that four-game stretch. SportsLine's model is projecting Prescott to throw for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns, while Lamb finishes with over 100 receiving yards against Washington, a big reason why the Cowboys cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.