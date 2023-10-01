The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) will host the New England Patriots (1-2) in a cross-conference tilt on Sunday as part of the Week 4 NFL schedule. This will be the 15th matchup in history between these two teams. The last contest took place in 2021, when the Cowboys stopped its six-game losing streak to New England. Dallas beat New England 35-29 in overtime in the previous game. the Cowboys have won and covered two of their last three games, while the last two Patriots' games have gone under.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Dallas is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are six-point favorites in Patriots vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under for total points is 43.

Cowboys vs. Patriots spread: Dallas -6

Cowboys vs. Patriots Over/Under: 43 points

Cowboys vs. Patriots money line: Dallas -282, New England +231

NE: Patriots are 1-2 against the spread in 2023

DAL: Cowboys are 2-1 against the spread in 2023

Why Cowboys can cover

Through three weeks, the Cowboys rank fourth in the league in total defense (262) and second in pass defense (130.7). This unit is headlined by linebacker Micah Parsons. The two-time First Team All-Pro is relentlessly collapsing the pocket and putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Parsons has an elite step to get into the backfield quickly. He has 12 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and is tied for fourth in the NFL in sacks with four.

The 24-year-old has recorded a sack in all three games thus far. Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is another impactful force up front for the Cowboys. Odighizuwa uses his strong hands and great awareness to make plays. The UCLA product has eight total tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks. See which team to pick here.

Why Patriots can cover

Bill Belichick's teams always have stout and solid defenses. This season is no different thus far with the Patriots ranked fifth in the NFL in both total defense (270.3) and pass defense (177). Safety Jabrill Peppers has been all over the field for this unit. Peppers has strong athleticism and instincts, racking up 19 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble. He's finished with at least six total tackles in every game this season.

Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez is off to a strong start. The Oregon product can play either man or zone coverage well. The 2023 first-round pick is tied for third on the team in total tackles (16) with one sack, one interception, and three pass deflections. On September 17 versus the Dolphins, Gonzalez had six tackles, one pass breakup, and one interception. See which team to pick here.

