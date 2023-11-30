The Seattle Seahawks have lost three of their last four games to slip to 6-5, but they're still in the thick of the NFL playoff picture heading into a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) in Week 13. The Cowboys have won five of their last six games and have averaged 38.6 points per game since their bye week. Does that mean you should load up on Cowboys overs as you place your NFL prop bets for TNF in Week 13?

The latest Seahawks vs. Cowboys NFL player props list CeeDee Lamb's over/under for receiving yards at 83.5. He's had five 100-yard games in 2023, but has failed to reach the 80-yard mark in six games. Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football in Week 13 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Cowboys vs. Seahawks NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes with the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, the AI PickBot has hit a whopping 489 4.5- and 5-star prop picks.

For Cowboys vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Seahawks vs. Cowboys prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Dallas vs. Seattle here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Cowboys vs. Seahawks

After analyzing Seahawks vs. Cowboys and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes over 278.5 passing yards. Now in his eighth season as the starter in Dallas, Prescott has overcome a slow start to the season by becoming the most prolific passer in the league over the last five weeks.

Since Dallas took its bye week, Prescott has thrown for 1,602 yards and 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions while completing 70.6% of his passes in five games. Prescott has topped the 300-yard mark in four of those five contests and has been dynamic at home during that process, throwing for at least 300 yards and four touchdowns in all three starts at AT&T Stadium.

Now, he'll take on a Seattle that ranks 22nd in the NFL against the pass and has given up at least 300 yards passing to four different quarterbacks this season. That's a big reason why the AI PickBot is predicting over 278.5 passing yards with Prescott projected to throw for 289 yards. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Dallas vs. Seattle

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has eight NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Seahawks vs. Cowboys prop bets for Thursday Night Football.

Which Cowboys vs. Seahawks prop bets should you target for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Seahawks vs. Cowboys props, all from the brand-new AI PickBot that has nailed 489 top-rated picks this season.