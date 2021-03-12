In January 2019, Dak Prescott defeated Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild-card round. Fast forward to March 2021 and Prescott's agent, Todd France, is doing the Ric Flair strut in front of Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, after a key winter victory. It's not difficult to ascertain why the former would do a bat flip aimed at the Pacific Northwest, not long after coming to terms with the Dallas Cowboys on a four-year, $160 million contract for his client that not only includes record-setting numbers, but also needed cap relief for the club.

After all, it was Rodgers who made it clear while Wilson hadn't requested a trade from the Seahawks, the no-trade clause would be waived for one of only four teams -- the Cowboys being one of them. But once Prescott's deal was officially in the books on Wednesday, the usually silent France had some choice words for Rodgers and what he viewed as dirty tactics.

"There's so many things wrong with it, I guess, on different levels," said France to Adam Schein on his CBS Sports show "Time to Schein."

Translation: France could've done without Rodgers possibly disrupting what he had worked for three years to achieve.

And, what's more, was France's ability to achieve something in Dallas that seemingly the Seahawks have been allergic to: Prescott will have a voice in building the roster.

"At the end of the day, he is our partner in this," said team exec Stephen Jones.

It was undoubtedly Rodgers' goal to use the Cowboys as a weapon against the Seahawks, as Wilson and the team continue their spat over his lack of involvement in building the team. At the time, Seattle remained firm on not being willing to entertain any sort of trade for Wilson, but has since reportedly begun hearing calls -- still unwilling to budge unless they're absolutely floored by a potential trade package. Many signs point toward the Chicago Bears as being the frontrunner in what might be a one-horse race, but the Cowboys were never interested in playing Rodgers' game.

They remained laser-focused on signing Prescott, a decision that greatly pleased a slew of well-known NFL minds, from Wilson's former teammate Brandon Marshall to Hall of Famers and Dallas legends Roger Staubach and Emmitt Smith, amongst others. The two-time Pro Bowler is now the face of the Cowboys for at least the next four seasons but, in his words, "forever" and "for life." Time will tell if that holds true when he and the Joneses meet back at the table in roughly three years from now, but all speculation tying Wilson to North Texas died a swift death at the hands of France.

And that's something he wants Rodgers to ingest ... with extra salt.

"I guess Dallas is now crossed off that list."