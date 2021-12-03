The New York Giants will be without their starting quarterback for Sunday's Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins. Daniel Jones' neck injury will keep him out, as coach Joe Judge said his quarterback still hasn't been cleared for contact. Jones, who suffered the injury during last week's win over the Eagles, was labeled as "week-to-week" by Judge earlier in the week, but on Friday Judge said they expect backup quarterback Mike Glennon to "go in and run the offense."

Judge was asked whether this could be a season-ending injury for Jones, as the Giants have five games left after this week.

"There's no final decision on that," Judge said. "There's a gray area on when he could be cleared.

Jones' injury occurred on the second play from scrimmage, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, when he got hit as he slid during a quarterback keeper. He finished the game going 19 of 30 for 202 yards and a touchdown while not having an interception or a fumble in the game for the first time since Week 7. This season, he's completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions for an 84.8 passer rating this season, only missing significant snaps in a Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys due to a concussion. Glennon filled in for Jones during that game, going 16 of 25 for 196 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Giants also signed Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills practice squad this week, giving the team more depth at the position in the wake of Jones' injury.