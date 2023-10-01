Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was a late edition to the injury report by the team after he suffered burn injuries to his face and arm during a household incident late in the week. The injuries were caused by a fire pit in his backyards, according to NFL Media. His agent said the 27-year-old is "OK" after the accident and thanked everyone for reaching out.

Njoku entered the game listed as questionable, but he indicated on social media that he still plans to suit up to play. Leading up to kickoff in this AFC North matchup, CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports that he will be active, so this injury will not hold him back from hitting the field.

Njoku entered Cleveland Browns Stadium Sunday morning donning a beige mask and coat.

So far this season, Njoku has 10 catches for 92 yards and has been a useful blocker for the offense. He finished the 2022 season with a career-high 58 receptions for the second-most yards in his career (628). He also tied his career high in touchdowns with four.

If Njoku is limited in any way in this game, fellow tight ends Jordan Akins and Harrison Bryant will have to step up. Cleveland also activated tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden off its practice squad as additional depth.

The Browns and Ravens both come into the contest standing at 2-1, with both in a tie for the top spot in the AFC North along with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland also has it's bye week in Week 5, so Njoku will have time to recover whether or not he does take the field on Sunday.