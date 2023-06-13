The Tennessee Titans want wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and they will stop at no lengths to get him. The team is attempting to woo the 31-year-old during his Nashville visit. Hopkins left the Titans facility on Monday afternoon after spending several hours with players and staff, per ESPN. The meeting apparently went well, but pen was not put to paper on a contract.

Hopkins is reportedly expected to take more team visits, and the Patriots could be next.

According to Hopkins' Instagram story, the Titans arranged for him to be picked up in a vehicle with a custom screen, reading "Welcome to Nashville DeAndre Hopkins."

His next Instagram story was him in what appeared to be a suite at Nissan Stadium at CMA Fest. Hopkins recorded and tagged country singer Tim McGraw, who performed at the event.

Whether there are more fun events on his schedule is something we will have to wait and see. It will certainly take more than a nice welcome sign and a concert to get him to join the team, but it's a good start.

Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips are currently leading the Titans receiver group and could use the experience of someone like Hopkins. With running back Derrick Henry on the squad, the offensive spotlight is on him, rather than the less productive receiving corps. Another star would give them a better chance to compete with the Jacksonville Jaguars to win the AFC South.

Hopkins has been a free agent for a little over two weeks and the possible landing spots list has narrowed down as we learn more about which teams are interested. The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots are other names floating around regarding interest in signing the five-time Pro Bowler.

The Patriots are expected to have a visit from Hopkins this week, but head coach Bill Belichick says he is not sure if the All-Pro receiver will actually be visiting (per Phil Perry). Belichick said the team does plan to speak with Hopkins.

We're working through it, so I don't really have anything to add to that," Belichick said (per Alex Barth), then clarifying what is within his job description. "It relates more to the logistics and things like that. I'm not a travel agent."

Noted: Do not contact Bill to help plan your next vacation.