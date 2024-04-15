Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is sticking around in Indianapolis. The three-time Pro Bowler and the Colts agreed to a contract extension, the team announced Monday. The deal is worth $46 million over the next two years, according to ESPN, keeping him with the team through the 2026.

"DeForest has been the epitome of what it means to be a Colt the last four years," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. "As one of the premier defensive tackles in the league, he is a destructive force on our defensive line. DeForest is one of the pillars of our locker room. His hard work, consistency and approach to the game are vital to the success of our team. We are fortunate to have DeForest and the caliber of man he is representing our organization. I'm excited for him and his family on this much deserved contract extension."

In 2020, the Colts traded the No. 13 overall pick with the San Francisco 49ers in order to get Buckner and has made his mark on Indy's defense since. With the Colts, he had 166 solo tackles, 32.5 sacks, 42 tackles for loss, 87 quarterback hits and six forced fumbles.

He was named All-Pro in his first season with the Colts, his first honor of the kind. He reached two Pro Bowls while on the team, coming in 2021 and 2023. Buckner also was named a Pro Bowler in 2019 while on the Niners.

Not long after joining the Colts he signed a four-year, $84 million contract extension, which made him the second-highest paid defensive tackle at the time and this new contract once again makes him one of the highest paid at the position.

This offseason, defensive tackles are getting paid. Contracts in the position so far include Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones at $31.75 million per year, Las Vegas Raiders' Christian Wilkins at $27.5M per year, Baltimore Ravens' Justin Madubuike making $24.5 million a year and Carolina Panthers' Derrick Brown coming in at $24 million per year. Buckner will be taking home $23 million a year and Seattle Seahawks' Leonard Williams is at $21.5 million per year.