Deshaun Watson breaks down his ridiculous game-winning touchdown: 'I kind of threw it blind'
Watson was kicked in the face by a defender, but found Darren Fells for a touchdown anyway
Late Sunday afternoon, Deshaun Watson made one of the best plays you'll see all season.
With his Texans trailing the Raiders 24-20, Watson was under heavy pressure in the pocket. As he is wont to do, Watson began scrambling around. He was damn near in the grasp of a defender, but after that exact situation cost Houston a touchdown last week, the referees declined to blow the whistle and call the play dead.
Watson broke free of the defenders and scrambled to his right, then found tight end Darren Fells right at the front of the end zone for a score.
It wasn't until after the play, when Watson remained down and clutching his head, that we discovered Watson had actually been kicked in the face as he broke free of the defender's grasp. You can see him reach up to adjust his helmet as he moves out to his right and before delivering the ball.
In his postgame press conference, Watson broke down exactly how it all happened.
"I just kind of just tried to make a play," Watson said. "Kind of spin him off. And when I spin, his leg kind of came up. I'm not sure where it hit. It hit my helmet. That's all I remember. And my eye went shut. Just kind of seen Fells going to my right. I had to re-adjust my helmet and then [my other eye] was actually going closed, so I kind of threw it blind. I kind of assumed where he was going."
The man got kicked in the eye, which caused his other eye to close as he scrambled away from defenders, so he just threw it to where he thought his guy would be. And it worked. The man is unreal.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
NFL flexes Packers-Panthers Week 10 game
Green Bay's home game against Carolina will now kickoff at 4:25 p.m.
-
The latest NFL trade deadline rumors
Teams are looking to improve; here's the latest on what's happened and what's coming next
-
Jets, Giants make first-ever trade
This is the first-ever trade between the Big Apple's two NFL franchises
-
Mayfield: Browns have no discipline
The Browns season is spiraling out of control at 2-5
-
Steelers vs. Dolphins odds, top MNF sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Dolphins vs. Steelers game 10,000 times.
-
Gruden compares Watson to Michael Jordan
Gruden makes a Michael Jordan reference to Watson's play, but he's not the first to stake that...
-
Rodgers leads Packers over Chiefs
The Packers running backs ran roughshod over the Chiefs defense in a 'Sunday Night Football'...
-
Watson rallies Texans to beat Raiders
Watson took a foot to the face on the game-deciding play, which helps Houston keep pace in...