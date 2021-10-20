The Deshaun Watson rumor mill has slowed to a near-standstill with the Texans quarterback still facing a litany of lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct. But that could change very soon. In fact, the former Pro Bowler might be on a new team within days. The Texans and Dolphins want to finalize a trade involving the quarterback before the NFL's Nov. 2 in-season trade deadline, the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reports, and could strike a deal as early as this week.

The Texans (1-5) are clearly focused on the future in the wake of their fourth straight loss, with rookie Davis Mills set to remain under center in Week 7 and longtime pass rusher Whitney Mercilus released on Tuesday. That future does not include Watson, who has repeatedly made it clear behind closed doors that he wants to be traded. The 26-year-old Watson has a no-trade clause on the four-year, $156 million contract he signed in 2020, but has Miami "high on his list" of preferred landing spots, per McClain.

The Dolphins have been talking to the Texans about Watson off and on for months, and those talks have intensified into serious negotiations. After losing to Jacksonville in London -- their fifth consecutive loss -- the Dolphins seem more determined to finally execute the Watson trade.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio has been asking for three first-round picks, as well as two second-rounders, in exchange for Watson, according to McClain. It's unclear whether the Dolphins would actually meet that asking price, and it's also unclear if Miami is waiting to strike until the quarterback's legal situation is resolved. Facing 22 civil lawsuits, Watson has not been suspended by the NFL but remains under investigation with police also looking into allegations against the star signal-caller.

There is another potential holdup with this deal, however. Aaron Wilson reports that another team's potential involvement in another trade that does not involve Watson is a factor in this prospective transaction. One could come to the conclusion that this has to do with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Coty Davis of The Texans Wire reports that he's heard noise surrounding Tagovailoa and the Washington Football Team.

Teams interested in Watson have previously told the Texans they want the QB's legal issues settled before finalizing a trade, per McClain. Watson, meanwhile, has continued reporting to work for Houston but has been inactive on game days all year.

The Dolphins (1-5) just recently got Tagovalioa, their first-round pick a year ago, back from injury. But they've struggled offensively all season, a year after relying on backup Ryan Fitzpatrick to relieve Tagovailoa in several games.

