Halftime Report
Only two more quarters stand between the Lions and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. Sitting on a score of 14-10, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.
If the Lions keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-2 in no time. On the other hand, the Bears will have to make due with a 3-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions
Current Records: Chicago 3-7, Detroit 7-2
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Detroit Lions will be playing at home against the Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
Even though Los Angeles scored an imposing 38 points on Sunday, Detroit still came out on top. The Lions came out on top in a nail-biter against the Chargers and snuck past 41-38. With that victory, Detroit brought their scoring average up to 26.8 points per game.
The Lions' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jared Goff, who threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs was another key contributor, gaining 112 total yards and two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Chicago gave up the first points last Thursday, but they didn't let that get them down. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Panthers 16-13.
Their wins bumped Detroit to 7-2 and Chicago to 3-7.
Looking ahead, the Lions are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.
Everything came up roses for Detroit against Chicago in their previous meeting back in January as the team secured a 41-10 win. Do the Lions have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bears turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Detroit is a big 9.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 47 points.
Series History
Chicago has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Jan 01, 2023 - Detroit 41 vs. Chicago 10
- Nov 13, 2022 - Detroit 31 vs. Chicago 30
- Nov 25, 2021 - Chicago 16 vs. Detroit 14
- Oct 03, 2021 - Chicago 24 vs. Detroit 14
- Dec 06, 2020 - Detroit 34 vs. Chicago 30
- Sep 13, 2020 - Chicago 27 vs. Detroit 23
- Nov 28, 2019 - Chicago 24 vs. Detroit 20
- Nov 10, 2019 - Chicago 20 vs. Detroit 13
- Nov 22, 2018 - Chicago 23 vs. Detroit 16
- Nov 11, 2018 - Chicago 34 vs. Detroit 22