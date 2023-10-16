One of the biggest country music stars of all time will be performing on Thanksgiving Day. During the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Commanders next month, Dolly Parton will be taking the stage at AT&T Stadium to perform at halftime.

On Monday's edition of "CBS Mornings," a portion of Parton's upcoming interview with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell was shown to coincide with the announcement.

"We're going to do some stuff that everybody can sing along to," Parton told O'Donnell. "They'll know the songs I'm doing. ... I want people to be surprised and enjoy it."

The Cowboys unveiled Parton as the halftime show performer on their social media platforms on Monday.

"I'll see y'all this Thanksgiving," Parton said in the video announcement.

The Cowboys, who've lost two of their last three games by double digits, will be attempting to get back into the win column on Monday when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers, Meanwhile, the Commanders snapped a three-game losing streak with a win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Fans can watch the Cowboys battle the Commanders in an NFC East showdown on Nov. 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.