The Miami Dolphins kick off Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, but they could again be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa due to his fractured finger. On Tuesday, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said that if the game was tonight, it would again be Jacoby Brissett under center. He also said that Tagovailoa will be a game-time decision, according to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

"He's making some progress, but is still somewhat limited," Flores said. "He is definitely making progress. He has a fracture in the finger. Definitely some discomfort."

Brissett started in the Dolphins' 17-9 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, and completed 26 of 43 passes for 244 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He has seen plenty of action in his first season as Miami's backup quarterback, as he has played in seven of nine games and started four.

Tagovailoa's second NFL season has been a struggle, as he suffered a ribs injury in Week 2, which knocked him out for three weeks, and he now has a finger issue that could cause him to miss two games. The former Alabama star is suffering from a small fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand.

"No different than last week. Can Tua do everything we need him to do to have success in the game," Flores said.

In five games this season, Tagovailoa has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 1,040 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.