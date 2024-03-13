The Miami Dolphins have found themselves a new edge rusher. The Dolphins will sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowler Shaq Barrett to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million, according to his agent (via ESPN).

The Dolphins were in desperate need of help on the edge under new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who was hired away from the Baltimore Ravens earlier this offseason to replace the departed Vic Fangio. Miami lost both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb to major injuries down the stretch of last season, then saw Andrew Van Ginkel leave in free agency for a new deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Barrett was released as a cap casualty earlier this offseason. At 31 years old, he is several years removed from his physical peak, and he has seen his sack totals dip to just 3 (in eight games) and 4.5 (16 games) over the last two seasons after notching a league-leading 19.5 in 2019 (a season during which he was named both a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro and finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting), 8 in 2020, and 10 in 2021.

Barrett can likely still make an impact as a rotational rusher, and during his time as the defensive line coach in Baltimore, Weaver showed an ability to get the best out of late-career veteran rushmen, so this seems like a strong fit — especially once the Dolphins get Phillips and Chubb back on the field and in their regular roles.