As training camps open across the league, the Miami Dolphins are adding some depth to their wide receiver room. According to his agent, Mike McCartney, veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu has signed a deal to join the club's 90-man roster. The specific terms of Sanu's deal were not immediately disclosed.

The 32-year-old lands in Miami after spending the 2021 season with the San Francisco 49ers. Of course, the Bay Area connection isn't too difficult to find as new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was the offensive coordinator for the Niners last season when Sanu was on the squad. The two also spent some shared time with the Falcons when McDaniel was serving as an offensive assistant in 2016.

After signing with the club last offseason (marking his second stint with the organization), Sanu was limited to just eight games for the 49ers before being placed on injured reserve. Over that stretch, he caught 15 of his 24 targets for 177 yards.

The former third-round pick out of Rutgers hasn't been as impactful in recent years following his departure from Atlanta when the Falcons traded him to New England to join the Patriots. Since that deal back in 2019, Sanu has played for three different teams (two stints with the 49ers), played in 26 regular season games, and totaled 571 yards receiving. Sanu's most productive season came back in 2018 when he hauled in 66 receptions for a career-high 838 yards and four touchdowns.

In Miami, he joins a Dolphins wide receiver group that is headlined by Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Trent Sherfield, Lynn Bowden, Preston Williams, and fourth-rounder Erik Ezukanma.