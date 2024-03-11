Terron Armstead isn't retiring just yet. The Miami Dolphins' Pro Bowl left tackle agreed to an adjusted contract with the team. "It's done and I'm coming back," Armstead told NFL Network.

Armstead said after the 2023 NFL season that he would "take his time" deciding whether to return for another year. Now the Miami Dolphins star lineman is holding off on retirement and will come back for his age-33 campaign.

Armstead has battled injuries throughout his career, missing a combined 11 games in his two years with the Dolphins. But the five-time Pro Bowler has been one of the game's most respected blind-side blockers when healthy. Signed to a five-year, $75 million deal prior to the 2022 season, he remains under contract through 2026, owed more than $20 million in 2024, per Over the Cap.

Armstead's entire $13.25 million base salary for 2024 will be fully guaranteed on March 16, per the Miami Herald, which is three days after the official start of the league year. It appears both sides will have a new deal done before then.

The Dolphins are entering a critical season for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who's approaching the final year of his rookie contract, so it stands to reason they'd welcome Armstead back. They stand to also possibly lose two starters to free agency: Connor Williams and Robert Hunt. Durability remains a major concern for the left tackle, however, considering the longtime New Orleans Saints standout has yet to play a full season across 11 years in the NFL.