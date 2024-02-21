The Miami Dolphins have one of the most productive wide receiver duos in the NFL. And one half of the pairing is bewildered by recent trade rumors, with Tyreek Hill posting on X this week that talk of a potential Jaylen Waddle exit is "ludicrous."

"My boy Waddle is the future," Hill wrote Wednesday of his fellow pass catcher. "He is better than I was at this point in his career and for people in this fan base to want to trade him is ludicrous."

Hill added: "Him and Tua [Tagovailoa were] special before me and will be special after I leave."

There is no indication the Dolphins are even considering a trade of Waddle, who's topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three NFL seasons. But an ESPN talk show recently argued Miami should consider dealing the 2021 first-round pick for defensive help. This apparently sparked enough social-media debate to catch Hill's attention, prompting his response.

The 25-year-old Waddle is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but Miami can retain him for an additional season with a fifth-year team option. This offseason also marks Waddle's first year of eligibility for a long-term contract extension. A year after eclipsing 1,300 receiving yards to go with eight touchdowns, he figures to command top dollar on a future deal.

The Dolphins already have lucrative money committed to Hill through 2026, having signed the former Kansas City Chiefs star to a four-year, $120 million deal upon acquiring him via trade in 2022.