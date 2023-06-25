The investigation into Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his alleged assault and battery of a marina employee concluded, per Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640. On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed to NBC 6 South Florida that the victim has decided to press charges.

Neither Hill nor the alleged victim, a 57-year-old man, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, have been named in the incident report released by Miami-Dade Police.

Local 10 News reported that on Father's Day, the Dolphins star wideout allegedly struck a man working at Haulover Marina in Miami. Per Fox Sports 640, Hill slapped the employee on the back of the head. The incident began when Hill and his group boarded a boat without permission. Boat employees told police that Hill said, "I can buy you and the boat," and, "I'm No. 10 with the Miami Dolphins," a police source told Fox Sports 640.

The incident report claims the alleged altercation was captured on surveillance video, but footage has not been released. Police told the alleged victim that they would have to go to the state attorney's office if they wanted to pursue criminal charges.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins released a statement, via NFL.com: "We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time."

It is not known if Hill will face any repercussions from the Dolphins or the league.