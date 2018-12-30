Dolphins unlikely to make coaching change, but ownership remains very high on Jim Harbaugh

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has considered sweeping changes this season but intends to retain general manager Chris Grier and coach Adam Gase at this point, league sources said, while continuing to monitor the coaching future of Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.

Ross is expected to make other changes to his personnel department, including moving Mike Tannenbaum – who has overseen personnel – to a different role. Grier is someone who has lasted through several regimes in Miami and the owner is high on, and it's possible that he does not report to a personnel chief above him for the 2019 season. Gase already has a say in personnel.

This is a year in which very few truly hot first-time head coaching candidates have emerged, and Ross has long had his eye on Harbaugh. Harbaugh is not ready to leave his alma mater, however, sources said, and is enthused about his recruiting class and his quarterback returning to Michigan for 2019. At some point Harbaugh will return to the NFL, many close to him believe, perhaps as soon as 2020. Whenever he makes that decision, Ross would be interested.

Miami has a chance to finish at .500 with a victory on Sunday in a season in which it has endured a rash of injuries – specifically to skill positions across the offense. Gase reached the playoffs in his first season and he and Grier share a very strong working relationship; with turmoil and interpersonal conflict an issue in this organization for years, the harmony between coach and GM has not gone unnoticed.