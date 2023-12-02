Tyreek Hill continues to etch his name up the NFL record books, getting compared to the greats of previous eras. Is Hill better than the all-time great wide receivers? Perhaps that will come in due time.

Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker is already comparing Hill to one of -- if not the -- greatest deep ball wideouts in NFL history. Welker says he feels Hill is already a better receiver than Randy Moss, who played next to Welker for several years with the New England Patriots.

"Randy is probably the best deep ball receiver, ever in the game. But Tyreek can run the whole route tree," Welker said, via Sports Illustrated. "He can run choice (option) routes, he can run lookie (two-way gos). He can take the top off. His ball skills? Coming in and out of breaks.

"Name a route you don't like [Tyreek] on? I can't think of one."

The game has significantly changed since Moss was dominating defenses with long touchdowns. Moss has numerous NFL records to his name (19 to be exact), finishing his Hall of Fame career with 982 catches for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns in 14 seasons. Moss has 10 1,000-yard seasons, led the NFL in touchdown catches five times, and scored double-digit touchdowns nine times. Moss is second in NFL history in receiving touchdowns, fourth in receiving yards and seventh in career yards per touch (15.3).

Hill has 686 catches for 9,664 receiving yards and 73 career touchdowns in his eight seasons. Still moving up the all-time ranks in the prime of his career, Hill has a ways to go to catch Moss and his marks. Hill does average more receiving yards per game (81.2) than Moss (70.1). Moss does have more 40-plus yard touchdowns (46) than Hill (36) and more 50-plus yards touchdowns (29 to 24), but Hill is catching up to him.

Hill is also gunning for a milestone this season: 2,000 yards. He's on pace, with 1,324 yards already and six games to go.

"That's what separates him in that regard," Welker said when further comparing Hill with Moss. "It's his mindset, and the way he approaches every single day, and every single game. It's very impressive that he's got that mentality, along with all those [skills]."

Welker has a tremendous vote of confidence in Hill, who may end up with Moss' numbers. Hard to dispute anyone against Moss not named Jerry Rice.