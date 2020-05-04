Don Shula coaching tree: A look at Hall of Fame coach's branches, including several Super Bowl champions

Don Shula passed away Monday morning at the age of 90 and the Miami Dolphins head coach left a legacy that will live forever in the NFL. Shula finished with a 328-156-6 regular season record with the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Colts and his .677 win percentage is the seventh-best in NFL history (minimum 10 seasons coached) -- but that's only the beginning of his impressive NFL resume.

Shula has played for two of the greatest coaches of all time and groomed some of the greatest coaches in NFL history, developing plenty of branches on a coaching tree that lived for 43 years (seven as a player, three as an assistant, and 33 as a head coach). The Shula legacy still lives on today as some current NFL head coaches served under former assistants that were once assistants under Shula. A former player under Shula was responsible for starting of the greatest coaching staffs in NFL history.

The Shula legacy is impressive as they come, a tree whose branches continue to grow 25 years after Shula walked away from coaching.

Notable coaches Shula played for and coached under

Paul Brown

Shula played for Brown in 1951 and 1952 with the Cleveland Browns. A ninth-round draft pick of the Browns, Shula was just one of two rookies to make the team that year. Brown won seven championships (four All-American Football Conference, three NFL) with the Browns, compiling 158-48-8 record in 17 seasons in Cleveland. Brown finished with a 203-104-9 record in 25 seasons with the Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

Notable assistants under Brown: Bill Walsh, Weeb Eubank, Blanton Collier, Bill Conkwright, Bill Edwards, Rick Forzano, Bill Johnson, Chuck Studley

Weeb Ewbank

The tackles coach under Brown when Shula was playing in Cleveland, Ewbank was the head coach of the Baltimore Colts when Shula was there from 1954 to 1956. He finished with a 130-129-7 record in 20 seasons with the Colts and New York Jets, winning two NFL championships (1958 and 1959) and beating Shula in Super Bowl III with the New York Jets.

Notable assistants under Ewbank: Al Davis, Chuck Knox, Buddy Ryan, Don McCafferty, Ken Shipp, John Sandusky, Joe Thomas, Clive Rush, Charley Winner.

George Wilson

Wilson was the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 1960 to 1962, when Shula served as the defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator. Wilson won the 1957 NFL title with the Lions and compiled a 68-84-8 record in 12 seasons. Wilson was the first head coach with the Dolphins -- who Shula replaced in 1970.

Assistant coaches under Shula (Colts)

Don McCafferty

McCafferty was an offensive backfield coach under Shula from 1963 to 1969 and became his successor as head coach of the Baltimore Colts in 1970. McCafferty won the Super Bowl in his first season as Baltimore's head coach and went 22-10-1 in 33 games leading the team. He went 6-7-1 in his only season coaching the Detroit Lions in 1973.

Notable assistants under McCafferty: Raymond Berry, Hank Bullough, Rick Forzano, Bob Hollway, Ed Khayat, Red Miller, Lou Rymkus, John Sandusky

John Sandusky

A longtime assistant under Shula, Sandusky only was a head coach for nine games after the Colts fired McCafferty. Baltimore went 4-5 under Sandusky as he was tasked to lead the Colts into a rebuilding period. Sandusky severed as an offensive line coach under Shula from 1963 to 1969 and reunited with Shula in 1976 as the Dolphins offensive line coach, where he remained until 1994.

Bill Arnsparger

A defensive line coach under Shula with the Colts from 1964 to 1969, Arnsparger followed Shula to Miami and was the Dolphins defensive coordinator from 1970 to 1973. The coach of the "no name defense," Arnsparger's unit was first in points and yards allowed in the Dolphins' perfect season in 1972. He followed that up with the No. 1 defense in points allowed in 1973, the second consecutive Super Bowl title for the Dolphins. Arnsparger became the head coach of the New York Giants in 1974, but went just 7-28 in three seasons -- losing his job midway through his third season. Arnsparger hired Marty Schottenheimer in 1975 as a linebackers coach, his first coaching job in the NFL.

Chuck Noll

A defensive backfield coach for Shula from 1966 to 1968, Noll was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers to be their head coach in 1969. Noll won four Super Bowls with the Steelers and finished with a 193-148-1 record in 23 seasons.

Notable assistants under Noll: Bud Carson, Tom Moore, Tony Dungy, John Fox, Hal Hunter, Joe Walton, Rod Rust

Assistant coaches under Shula (Dolphins)

Howard Schnellenberger

The Dolphins offensive coordinator from 1970 to 1972 and then from 1975 to 1978, Schnellenberger is one of the top college coaches of his era -- compiling a 141-133-1 record in his 24 seasons and winning the 1983 national championship with the University of Miami. Schnellenberger is 6-0 in bowl games with Miami (Fla.), Louisville, and Florida Atlantic.

Monte Clark

Clark started as an offensive line coach with the Dolphins in 1970 and became a head coach for the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions, compiling a 51-67-1 record in eight seasons.

Notable assistants under Clark: Bill Johnson, Ed Khayat, Ted Marchibroda, Marty Schottenheimer

Dan Henning

The quarterbacks coach for the Dolphins in 1979 and 1980, Henning coached seven seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons and San Diego Chargers. He compiled a 38-73-1 record.

Notable assistants under Henning: Fred Bruney, Marion Campbell, Jack Christiansen, Gunther Cunningham, Jim Mora Jr.

Dave Shula

The oldest son of Don, Dave Shula was the wide receivers coach for the Dolphins from 1982 to 1987 and the quarterbacks coach from 1985 to 1988. Shula was hired by the Cincinnati Bengals to be their head coach in 1992, finishing with a 19-52 record in five seasons. Shula was a kick returner for the Baltimore Colts in the 1981 season.

Notable assistants under Shula: Gary Mueller, Bruse Coslet, Richard Williamson

Mike Shula

Shula spent two years as an assistant under his dad in 1991 and 1992, but forged his own path as he rose up the coaching ranks. The offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. Shula was the head coach at the University of Alabama from 2003 to 2006 and compiled a 26-23 record in four seasons (without sanctions).

Shula was a quarterback at Alabama from 1983 to 1986, starting for three seasons.

Additional branches on the Shula tree

Marty Schottenheimer

A linebackers coach under Arnsparger, Schottenheimer was a linebackers coach for the Giants in 1975. He later became a linebackers coach under Clark and turned that job into the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator and later their head coach. In 21 seasons, Schottenheimer finished with a 200-126-1 record with seven division titles (Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins, San Diego Chargers). His 200 wins are eighth in NFL history.

Notable assistants under Schottenheimer: Bill Cowher, Gunther Cunningham, Tony Dungy, Herm Edwards, Bruce Arians, Hue Jackson, Mike McCarthy, Wade Phillips, Tom Bettis, Cam Cameron, Rob Chudzinski, Lindy Infante, Al Saunders, Art Shell, Tony Sparano, Marc Trestman

Ray Perkins

A former flanker under Shula from 1967 to 1969 with the Baltimore Colts, Perkins earned a head coaching job with the Giants in 1979 -- going just 23-34 in four seasons. He later became head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and went 19-41 in four seasons (overall record 42-75). Perkins hired Bill Parcells as his defensive coordinator and Bill Belichick as his linebackers coach. Parcells hired Sean Payton, Tom Coughlin and Belichick on his coaching staff in New York -- where he won two Super Bowls. Those three assistants have combined to win nine Super Bowls as head coaches.